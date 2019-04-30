Book Review: Memoirs of a Geisha

Forewarning- the translator's note of this book will have you feeling like he is letting you in on a secret that only you should know. Like those secret agent operation jobs where you qualified and swore not to tell anyone... The kind that will have you thinking about what blood sacrifice they will ask during initiation.

Memoirs of a Geisha was first published in 1997 and the story itself was set in the 1930s. I wanted to say the year of the monkey but that would allude to my inexistent knowledge of Japanese culture.

Plot

Memoirs of a Geisha follows the story of a blue-grey eyed girl who lived in a tipsy house in the small fishing village of Yoroido, Japan. With an ailing mother and an old father, Chiyo is propelled through life by a wind. Things just happen to her and she eventually finds herself in Gion, a town in Kyoto training to become a geisha.

Chiyo does everything to find her sister Satsu who was separated from her and sent to work as a prostitute in Tatsuyo. And that’s where I find the first distinction between a geisha and a prostitute. Contrary to western misconception a geisha was much more than an entertainer. A geisha played the shamisen, the drums, she sang, she danced… modern-day Hollywood of kept women?

And this is what Chiyo must become now that her life has taken this new turn. Luckily, she gets an older sister who is willing to bet her success as a geisha on her earnings. True to her word, Mameha ensures that Chiyo resumes geisha school and succeeds at it. However, her resident sister is bent on thwarting her chances at success and her career takes a slow turn.

Until her mizuage. By pitting two wealthy men against each other in a bid for her deflowering, Mameha turns her into an overnight success. Reminds me of the model who sold her virginity to buy her mother a house. Well, maybe men in 2019 aren’t that much different from those in 1930.

But throughout her career, Chiyo renamed Sayuri after becoming a geisha has one goal in mind. She has never let go of the face that was kind to her before she became a geisha. And she is willing to crush the kindness of a dear old friend to fulfil her dreams. For once in her life, she does not let the water just flow.