Obama gets romantic with Michelle on her 56th birthday

Obama only used seven words to describe her wife as he celebrates her birthday.

In Summary

• The 44th President of the US was wishing her wife a happy birthday as she turned 56.

• Obama met with Michelle when he was employed as a summer associate at the Chicago law firm.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT CORRESPONDENT
Sasa
17 January 2020 - 18:16
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former US President Barack Obama./file
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former US President Barack Obama./file

Former US President Barrack Obama fired up social media as he posted romantic photos with his wife Michelle Obama, wishing her a happy birthday.

Obama wrote on Twitter, "In every scene, you are my star! Happy birthday, baby!" 

Obama met with Michelle when he was employed as a summer associate at a Chicago law firm.

Michelle was assigned to work with Obama at the firm for three months.

It was there where the two had the opportunity to know each other deeply as they attended several social functions.

Barrack and Michelle got engaged in 1991.

They got married in October 1992. They have two daughters, Malia, born in 1998 and Natasha, born in 2001.

