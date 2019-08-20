De'Mathew death hurts close friend Kigia

Secular Kikuyu artiste Peter Kigia has said the sudden death of John De'Mathew is a loss he is not sure he will ever recover from.

Having known each other for over 30 years, Kigia says De'Mathew's death was something they were not expecting.

"It's much easier when someone is sick, but he was not. His death has affected me so much as he was my very best friend," Kigia told The Star.

De'Mathew died when his car crashed on Sunday night on his way home from a goat eating party at Kigia's home. They were best friends and neither held a party or do anything important without informing the other.

Kigia says he visited De'Mathew's family the next day to condole with them and support them during this difficult time.

"We have been friends since 1982 and we have worked together in harmony for so long. We have helped each other in so many ways.I do not think I will ever find such a friend like De'Mathew."

Kigia went on to say that having been friends for more than three decades had only made their friendship stronger.

As a close friend, Kigia says together with other artistes they will sit down after the burial to see to it how his family will be supported.

Evans Mburu, a brother to De'Mathew, praised him for supporting his siblings when their parents died.

"John has enabled my siblings and I to reach where we are. He supported us after our parent's death," he said.

De'Mathew's second wife Caroline Waithera expressed her shock at the sudden death of her husband stating that no one will ever replace him.

"No one can replace John and I am still in shock," she said.

De'Mathew will be buried on Saturday at his home in Gatanga. Meetings are ongoing at Blue Springs hotel, Metro Club and the two widows' homes in Thika and Gatanga.