CHALLENGE

Passaris dares Twitter admirer to give reasons she should accept his date request

Passaris noted that she would consider the invitation to coffee if the tweep gave more reasons than her physical looks.

In Summary

• Passaris wanted something more than her looks to convince her he was worth her time.

by Star reporter
Sasa
10 August 2019 - 13:45
ODM leader Raila Odinga and Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris at a dinner for Maranda High School on Friday, August 9, 2019.
ODM leader Raila Odinga and Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris at a dinner for Maranda High School on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Saturday challenged a Twitter user to give her three good reasons she should accept his coffee date request.

One @Barno.Onyi had asked the legislator out for coffee after heaping praise on Esther's good looks.

It all started after Passaris tweeted photos and captioned them that she had accompanied ODM party leader for a fund raising at Maranda High School.

 

"With The Rt. Hon @RailaOdinga and his fellow Maranda High School alumni during a fundraising dinner to construct a 4,000 capacity hall for their alma mater as part of Maranda's centenary celebrations. Congratulations to the Board, Parents and Students on attaining this milestone," the tweet read.

Onyi then commented: "Wow you are so hot ma'am. Can I invite you for coffee, please?

But Passaris wanted something more than her looks to convince her he was worth her time.

"You got to give me three reasons why I should have a coffee with you? "You are so hot ma'am" wont cut it. Though I do like my coffee hot," Passaris tweeted.

Kenyans on Twitter then took the opportunity to give reasons Passaris should allow them to take her on a date.
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Passaris hunts down culprits behind fake bedroom photo with Sonko

Woman Rep offers Sh10,000 cash award, Sonko calls culprits idle.
News
1 month ago

Sonko humiliates Passaris at Madaraka Day fete

Passaris said Sonko doesn't pick his calls and he retorted saying he isn't her husband.
News
2 months ago

I'm ready to step aside over Passaris allegations - Sonko

Sonko claimed he had proof Passaris was paid double per diem during New York trip.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Star reporter
Sasa
10 August 2019 - 13:45

Most Popular

  1. I wasn’t ready for the limelight — Kaka’s wife
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Jimmy Gait to travel to India for throat surgery
    2d ago Word Is

  3. 'Mkunaji' and other Sheng' words for sex
    9h ago Word Is

  4. I've forgiven Diamond, says Zari
    2d ago Word Is

  5. I was married but paid my dowry, says Kansiime
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos