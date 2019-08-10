Passaris dares Twitter admirer to give reasons she should accept his date request

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Saturday challenged a Twitter user to give her three good reasons she should accept his coffee date request.

One @Barno.Onyi had asked the legislator out for coffee after heaping praise on Esther's good looks.

It all started after Passaris tweeted photos and captioned them that she had accompanied ODM party leader for a fund raising at Maranda High School.

"With The Rt. Hon @RailaOdinga and his fellow Maranda High School alumni during a fundraising dinner to construct a 4,000 capacity hall for their alma mater as part of Maranda's centenary celebrations. Congratulations to the Board, Parents and Students on attaining this milestone," the tweet read.

Onyi then commented: "Wow you are so hot ma'am. Can I invite you for coffee, please?

But Passaris wanted something more than her looks to convince her he was worth her time.

"You got to give me three reasons why I should have a coffee with you? "You are so hot ma'am" wont cut it. Though I do like my coffee hot," Passaris tweeted.