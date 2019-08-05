Close

Court awards Kenyan journalist 'Smitta' Sh9m in sexual harassment case

In Summary

• Two women who accused him of sexual harassment told to give written apology in 14 days.

by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
Sasa
05 August 2019 - 17:18
Journalist Tony Mochama.
Journalist Tony Mochama.
Image: FILE

The court on Monday awarded journalist, poet and author Tony Mochama Sh9 million in damages in a defamation suit.

Magistrate A Obura directed that Shalja Patel and Prof Wambui Mwangi furnish him with a written apology within 14 days.

Mochama went to court in 2014 after two women accused him of sexual harassment on September 20, 2014 at a lunch meeting at the home of Wambui.

The meeting was to discuss the business of the Africa Poetry Book Fund with the Fund’s founder, Prof Kwame Dawes.

“Much as they may prefer a trial through Twitter and other 21st century forms of witch hunting.. Jesus was falsely accused and crucified. I refuse to follow his noble example. Slap me, but do not expect me to meekly turn the other cheek,” Mochama had said previously.

Tony Mochama on why he is suing over sexual assault case

Author and journalist Tony Mochama has spoken out about why he opted to sue two women who accuse him of sexual harassment.“By suing them for ...
Sasa
4 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
Sasa
05 August 2019 - 17:18

Most Popular

  1. Give your throat a break, doctors tell singer Pitson
    14h ago Word Is

  2. ‘Wamlambez’ and other Sheng words trending
    1w ago Lifestyle

  3. Willy Paul trolled for 'Lamba Nyonyo'
    4d ago Word Is

  4. Marua at baby shower: It’s a boy!
    14h ago Word Is

  5. Tony Mochama on why he is suing over sexual assault case
    4yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos