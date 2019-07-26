Engineering students create wall climbing robot prototype

Two final year engineering students from JKUAT have created a robot that is able to climb walls.

Evans Yomu, Tidi Sidi created the prototype as their final year project and presented it to their supervisors for grading before posting it on social media as a response to the perception that Kenyans don’t innovate.

On his Twitter handle, Yomu, 29, wrote: ''This is a wall climbing robot my friend and I made. You can control it wirelessly using an app we made using a mobile/pc/mac. Not only can it climb walls, it can transition across ceilings."

"There's been a statement that 'Kenyans dont innovate'. I didn't like that so thought I'd share.'' Insisted Yomu.

The robot has a 2 megapixel camera fitted on top that helps in inspection of walls by checking for faults in crevices and weakness points and transmit feedback to your mobile phone.

The programme used in developing the robot is ESP32 which is a series of low-cost, low-power system on a chip micro-controllers with integrated Wi-Fi, camera and dual-mode Bluetooth.

The ESP32 series employs a Tensilica Xtensa LX6 microprocessor in both dual-core and single-core variations.

By adopting this technology the duo were able to incorporate the different features in to the robot components.