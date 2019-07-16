Magical Kenya logo spotted on the ' The Lion King' banner during the premier in London

• The 2019 Lion King remake will officially premiere on the 19th July 2019.
• Beyonce is the voice of Nala in the film remake.
Magical Kenya logo on the ‘The Lion King'back drop banner during the London Premiere of the film has Kenyans excited .
The London Premiere of the film happened last time and from the pictures posted Kenyans couldn’t help themselves but notice the Magical Kenya Logo on the yellow banner.
Kenyans on social media praised Magical Kenya team for the way they helped put Kenya on the map by sponsoring the movie premier.
The film was inspired by the Hell's Gate National Park in Naivasha ,in the Great Rift valley Kenya.
The place is known of the scenic sights,wildlife ,rock climbing ,cycling and the home of the real ‘pride Rock.
Kenya's magic is in the air at the London premiere of #TheLionKing https://t.co/cYAZAgzaJC— Kenya Tourism Board (@magicalkenya) July 14, 2019
The event was attended by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, music power couple Jay Z and Beyonce who voices the character of Nala in the remake and American artist Pharell Williams among many others.
The Lion King is a 2019 is a drama film directed and produced by Jon Favreau, with a screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.
It is a photo realistic computer animated musical remake of Disney’s traditionally animated 1994 film of the same name.
The film stars, the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, as well as James Earl Jones reprising his original role as Mufasa.
Ah yes, and please #MagicalKenya ride this wave and make good of it!— Lizz 🇰🇪 (@wliznyagah) July 15, 2019