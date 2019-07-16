Magical Kenya logo spotted on the ' The Lion King' banner during the premier in London

Magical Kenya logo on the ‘The Lion King'back drop banner during the London Premiere of the film has Kenyans excited .

The London Premiere of the film happened last time and from the pictures posted Kenyans couldn’t help themselves but notice the Magical Kenya Logo on the yellow banner.

Kenyans on social media praised Magical Kenya team for the way they helped put Kenya on the map by sponsoring the movie premier.

The film was inspired by the Hell's Gate National Park in Naivasha ,in the Great Rift valley Kenya.

The place is known of the scenic sights,wildlife ,rock climbing ,cycling and the home of the real ‘pride Rock.