I am overwhelmed by the love: Bob Collymore's widow thanks supporters

In Summary

• Says the messages are a testament to the Collymore's character.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
03 July 2019 - 16:57
Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore and his wife Wambui Kamiru-Collymore at a past event.
Image: FILE

Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore's widow, Wambui Kamiru, has thanked supporters for standing by her following the death of her husband.

In a Twitter message sent out on Wednesday, she said, "I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful messages I have been receiving from you all here."

"It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love. I can't respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth. Thank you."

Collymore and Kamiru got married in April 2016 in an invite-only wedding in Kitisuru.

Kamiru is the founder of The Art Space Kenya, an online art gallery.

According to her website, Kamiru has been developing artwork around the themes of decoloniality, identity and independence in Africa.

She was originally a painter, but now expresses her work through installation.

Wambui holds an MSc. in African Studies with a focus on Violence, History and Memory from the University of Oxford. She lives and works in Nairobi.

Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning Bob Collymore death

Kenyans says Collymore was an accomplished corporate leader.
2 days ago

How Collymore fought cancer

By the time he was diagnosed, doctors told him he had had the disease for probably six months.
1 day ago
