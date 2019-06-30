Revealed: Wonder powder Kenyan women use to tighten reproductive organs

"After using the powder, I was so tight. The man couldn't get enough of me."

This is the confession of one woman after using what she calls 'miracle' reproductive organ rejuvenating and tightening powder.

Martha Njoroge (not her real name) is a student at UoN.

The 23-year-old says the powder has reignited her bedroom affairs with her 'sponsor' and she is confident he will not leave her for another young girl .

"If a man enjoys it with you, he will cling to you and do as you say," Martha said.