Breathtaking lake, bhang-infused lotions and Sh2m watches: Welcome to Geneva

From a lake that offers breathtaking views and overlooks the most extensive mountain range in Europe, the Alps, to buildings whose history dates as far back as the 12th Century. From shops which sell exquisite chocolate and fine wine to streets filled with an endless selection of some of the best watches in the world, Geneva is a tourist's paradise.

Here, you will find stores selling rare products such as cannabis-infused lip balms and lotions.

Protests in Geneva are held with support from the police, who provide security to demonstrators. Oh, and it's perfectly okay to protest while half-naked in this city - you won't get arrested.

You can misplace your valuables and report the matter to the lost and found section of the police station and within a few hours, receive a call that your items were found and ready for collection.

Cosmopolitan city

Geneva is a cosmopolitan canton with about 40 per cent of the population comprising foreigners. This is partly due to the canton being a diplomatic hub, having the most number of international organisations in the world.

It is one of UN's four major office sites, the others being Nairobi, New York and Vienna. WHO, UNCTAD, ILO and the World Intellectual Property Organisation are among the organisations headquartered in Geneva, as is the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Republic and Canton of Geneva is the French-speaking state of Switzerland and Geneva is its capital city.

With all Geneva has to offer, a group of friends and I set out to discover the city on a sunny Friday afternoon. It's almost summertime. The mornings can be a bit chilly with slight showers, but the rain gives way to the sun from around midday with temperatures of about 20 degrees Celsius.

Geneva is an expensive city to live in, with a Starbucks latte setting you back by an equivalent of almost Sh800. However, employers in Geneva pay some of the highest salaries in the world.

If you plan to visit Geneva, you might want to learn some basic French as that is the official language. But even for those whose French vocabulary does not extend beyond 'bonjour', there's hope, because most Genevans understand some English.

Bus, trams and trains are the most popular forms of public transport. Buses and cyclists having their dedicated lanes. Hotel guests are entitled to free public transport passes for the duration of their stay.

The passes also allow guests to use yellow shuttle boats, known as 'mouttes', to cross Geneva's lake - Lac Leman - to get an all-round view.

With the help of a guide - Sandrine - we hopped on to a bus and started our tour at the Palais des Nations, where the UN offices of Geneva are located. With flags from different member states ushering visitors to the location, the building is located at a park and is easily accessible to the public.

The Palais des Nations was built between 1929 and 1938 and later expanded in the 1960s. The UN office in Geneva occupies about 25 million square feet. UN specialised agencies such as WHO and ILO are not located at Palais des Nations, but rather are adjacent.

There are more than 9,000 UN employees based in Geneva, compared to about 4,600 in the Nairobi office, which is also a headquarters. Sandrine said most buildings in Geneva have a traditional feel. "The city is not big on sky scrappers," she said.

Reformation Wall

Our next stop is the International Monument of the Reformation on the University of Geneva grounds. The statues honour the key figures from the protestant reformation, which was a Christianity movement of 16th Century Europe that challenged the Roman Catholic Church both in religion and politics.

Eager to take selfies next to the beautiful sculptures, one of our group members puts his video camera down but ends up forgetting it there. We all move to the next stop, Maison Tavel, which is the oldest building in the city, constructed in the 12th Century.

It was rebuilt in the 1300s after a fire and is now a museum. It is only upon reaching another stop, St Peter's Cathedral, that our group member realises he had forgotten his camera.