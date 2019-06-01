Online store birthed out of motherhood experience

Necessity is the mother of invention. And for Makena Murungi, her experience as a first-time mother led her to set up a one-stop online store.

When Makena was expecting her first child, she struggled to get quality products locally. The items were available on international websites, but finding them locally proved to be an uphill task.

It is this situation that made Makena and her husband, James Bukusi, ship items to Kenya and start www.motherbabyshop.co.ke to cater to mothers and babies’ needs.

“It started off as a joke. We imported a handful of interesting items, created a basic website and pushed a couple of posts on social media and shockingly started making sales,” Makena says.

“We repeated this cycle a couple of times before realising we were on to something. After some in-depth research and saving, we decided to set up the business more seriously.”

Motherbabyshop.co.ke stocks a wide range of products, including nursery furniture, lactation cookies, breastmilk bottles and storage bags, breast pumps, skin products, nursing jumpers, milk stimulators and pregnancy books among other items.

The Mother and Baby Shop brand distinguishes itself from other players by having an efficient e-commerce system where customers can select from more than 500 products and have deliveries in Nairobi and all over Kenya.

“We have clients in Lodwar, Kisumu, Mombasa, Tana River and further beyond,” Makena says.

“We strive to have everything a mother would need from the point she starts trying to conceive right up to the point her little one turns five years old. Our selection ranges from everyday necessities to unique and customised products.”

Every mother knows the ‘d’ (diapers) word is essential in the motherhood journey. Mother & Baby Shop is in the process of rolling out a diaper subscription service that will have diapers, wipes and other essentials delivered to the customer every month before they run out.

For more details, visit:

Website: www.motherbabyshop.co.ke

Call/Text/WhatsApp: 0798 674 483