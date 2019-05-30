TRIAL

Radio journalist accused of stealing manager's cash

Burea chief says CCTV cameras clearly show Mbao and Mewange entering the building.

In Summary

• Mark Mbao and his wife Walley Mewange are accused of using their pass cards to access the room with the cash.

Magistrate's gavel
Magistrate's gavel
Image: FILE

A journalist and his wife have been charged with stealing Sh109,069 from their employer. They allegedly sneaked into the station and committed the offence while the boss was away.

Vincent Nucci, a sub-Saharan Africa bureau chief in charge of Italian Radio, based at Ufungamano House, told a Kibera senior resident magistrate that the couple stole his money.

Mark Mbao and his wife Walley Mewange are accused of using their pass cards to access the room with the cash.

Nucci told the court that he received a call from the head of human resource informing him that money had been stolen.

He said CCTV cameras on Ufungamano House clearly show Mbao and Mewange entering the building.

“Mark was my employee. I dismissed him after the investigations were done and the contract expelled,” Nucci said.

He, however, admitted that the footage did not show the couple stealing the money.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
Sasa
30 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Why Size 8 quit her TV and radio shows
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Actress Njambi narrates struggle with depression
    6h ago Word Is

  3. I no longer trust women, says Mejja
    6h ago Word Is

  4. Kalenjin singer Olesos Melodies stabbed by dancer
    6h ago Word Is

  5. CNN's Richard Quest proposes to his gay lover
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos