Radio journalist accused of stealing manager's cash

A journalist and his wife have been charged with stealing Sh109,069 from their employer. They allegedly sneaked into the station and committed the offence while the boss was away.

Vincent Nucci, a sub-Saharan Africa bureau chief in charge of Italian Radio, based at Ufungamano House, told a Kibera senior resident magistrate that the couple stole his money.

Mark Mbao and his wife Walley Mewange are accused of using their pass cards to access the room with the cash.

Nucci told the court that he received a call from the head of human resource informing him that money had been stolen.

He said CCTV cameras on Ufungamano House clearly show Mbao and Mewange entering the building.

“Mark was my employee. I dismissed him after the investigations were done and the contract expelled,” Nucci said.

He, however, admitted that the footage did not show the couple stealing the money.