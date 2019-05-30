[PHOTOS] Remembering Binyavanga: Family, friends convene for memorial

Family and friends of the late writer Binyavanga Wainaina convened at the National Museums of Kenya for a memorial on Thursday.

Binyavanga died on Tuesday last week after suffering a stroke.

Binyavanga, who revealed that he was HIV positive in 2016, passed away aged 48.

Binyavanga was set to wed his Nigerian lover early this year. But he has been silent until his death.

Last year, he tweeted;

I asked my love for his hand in marriage two weeks ago. he said yes, nearly immediately. He is Nigerian. we will be living in South Africa, where he will be studying next year. We will get married there, early next year. We will have a reception for Kenyans in Nairobi sometime next year too. Nothing has surprised me more than coming to love this person, who is gentle and has the most gorgeous heart. I consider myself hugely lucky that he loves me and I have only recently fallen in love with him, but we have known each other and have been dating on and off since 2012.Kwani Magazine.