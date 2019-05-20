Women the main target of fake news - forum

Female journalists and women in leadership in Kenya are the most hit by the increased wave of fake news.

This was revealed during a AWMIK forum organised by Heinrich Böll Stiftung, a German political foundation.

The forum brought together panelists from local universities, the Media Council of Kenya and journalists to underscore effects of fake news in Kenya.

Fake news according to HBS, can be difficult to correct and may have lasting effects.

According to the foundation, even after it is discredited, it may continue to influence beliefs and attitudes.

The most common is where people knowingly spread misinformation on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other platforms without verifying the source or authenticity.

Another trend that has slowly become popular in Kenya is use of edited photos, videos or audio to either discredit the individual or the company, for monetary or political gain or purposely to direct traffic to one’s website or blog.

Jane Thuo, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said social media has made it easier for spread of fake news by use of bait headlines.

“Last year, Kenya was downgraded because of the spread of fake news,” Thuo said.

“The difference between what we call fake news and journalistic errors is the motive. In the case of fake news, someone intentionally generates false information with a business or political motive.” Head of Media Development and Strategy at MCK, Victor Bwire said.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga, a television anchor at K24 said fake news sells.

She criticised media houses over what she termed ‘Good TV syndrome’ which she said is killing women’s platforms in newsroom and politics.

“People need to report attacks and fake narratives being perpetuated against them,” she said.

“Fake news is fuelled by technology. Women are not online as much as men thus mostly end up being passive in their role of sharing correct information,” Dorothy Njoroge, an assistant professor at USIU, said.

A recent report by AMWIK shows social media has been the most used platform for attacks against female journalists, with the most common gendered attacks being cyber stalking, sexual harassment, impersonation with parody accounts, surveillance and unauthorised use and manipulation of personal information, including images and videos.

The motive in most cases is meant to discourage them from politics or silence their voices in the media.

Bwire reiterated the need to utilise existing laws that are there in Kenya to deal with ‘fake news’.