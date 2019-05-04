Dorothy Ghettuba lands state job, month after being hired by Netflix

Filmmaker and entrepreneur Dorothy Ghettuba has added another feather to her cap after being appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the chairperson of the Kenya Film Commission.

Last month, video streaming service Netflix announced it had hired Ghettuba to commission more African content.

She will join Netflix in June with the title of Manager, International Originals for Europe, Middle East and Africa. She will be based in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

Ghettuba's KFC appointment runs for a period of three years starting May 3.

She is the co-founder of Speilworks Media, a production company behind TV series including Lies that bind.