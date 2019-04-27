The alarm clock buzzed at 05H00 as we awoke to a new day and arrived at the gate just after 06H00. The master plan was to spend the entire day in the park, and just enjoy all of creation, from the smallest to the largest creatures.

Well, I have to say it was an amazing day, as our plan manifested into a wonderful reality. As we drove along very slowly there were many natural rewards, with wonderful observations of the many different species that occur in the park.

If you are planning a family day in the park, I believe the following basic tips could make your day really fantastic.

1) Try to pre-plan your food and drinks in advance.

2) Use a cooler box with ice packs to keep food and drinks fresh and cold.

3) It’s worth waking up very early for a game drive.

4) Stop at a picnic site for a meal together.

5) Pack a good set of binoculars.

6) A map and some basic ID books are useful when seeing various species.

7) Having a decent camera helps to enhance the experience as you are able to capture some of your sightings in the form of photos.

8) Don’t travel too much, take time to sit and relax at various dams and treed areas.

9) Don’t worry about finding lions first, rather focus on enjoying every species and then if a lion sighting happens it will be a special bonus.

10) Slow down to the pace of nature, and relax!!

The tranquil peace in the park is tangible and very real. A day in the park is a real “soul tonic” medicine for the inner being, an escape from the fast-paced world around us.