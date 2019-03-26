Ababu Namwamba roasted by KOT over dress code

•His dress code caught the attention of Kenyans and some roasted him for dressing like a Congolese musician yet he was on an official duty to represent the head of state.
•Namwamba travelled to South Africa on Monday to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta at the SADC Solidarity Conference.
Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba found himself at the receiving end when Kenyans on Twitter made fun of his dress code while on an official visit to South Africa.
Namwamba on Monday travelled to South Africa to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta at the SADC Solidarity Conference.
His dress code caught the attention of Kenyans as some roasted him for dressing like a "Congolese musician" yet he was on an official duty to represent the Head of State.
Many said that they have known Ababu Namwamba for his impeccable sense of fashion, but were surprised by his dress code on arrival in South Africa.
Arrived in South Africa last evening to represent H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta at the SADC Solidarity Conference with Saharawi Republic to be opened by SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. Conference for solidarity with people of Sahrawi and amplify call to implement UN & AU resolutions pic.twitter.com/CpBH72YMJ0— Hon Ababu-Namwamba, EGH🇰🇪 (@AbabuNamwamba) March 26, 2019
Here are some of the comments from Twtiter users:
“The way you are dressed, one would think they had indicated that they’d receive you one of those clubs in downtown Jo’burg” @hoseaomole commented.
“Mhesh, well done. Lakini hiyo attire ni ya kuingia dunda pale Kiza” @adm_mike said.
"People are enslaved to colonial British dressing, nothing wrong with the look mheshimiwa" @offshey twitted.
“That dressing clearly says what the role of a CAS is,” @JMuguzu commented.
“What’s with the jeans Mr. honorable Ababu this is not showbiz but formal business” Njesidi commented
“Hon Ababu, we know you're ever smart, but you haven't been serious this time round.. How can you belittle The Presidency n Country in such an attire, kwani you're visiting a Youth Camp? “ oj_apache said.
“A government officer, on an official work visit abroad, representing 45 million Kenyans dresses like koffi Olomide,” @demaco commented.
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘