Kinky fantasies

I have just told Nick I want to go home to watch the Walking Dead, and he’s fascinated that I like zombie-type series. This has evolved into a conversation about Thriller and MJ, with me passionately stating my case as to why the dead should be allowed to rest in peace.

“Yeah, so I believe MJ is innocent!” I say to Nick, concluding my rant.

“I may just have to marry you,” he responds with a smile. “Do you need a ride home? I promise nothing but MJ tracks.”

I agree, happy that I can give a cab the miss. On the way back to South B, we talk some more about the MJ and R Kelly cases.

“Would you let a man piss on you?” Nick asks as we move away from the King of Pop to the Pied Piper of R&B.

“Hell no!” I say. “That’s gross!”

“Is it?” Nick asks.

I turn to him in disbelief. “You would do that? You’re into that kinky kind of stuff?” I ask incredulously.

“I’d like to pee on you, yes,” he responds matter-of-factly.

I can’t tell whether he’s joking or not, his expression is serious. He might be taking the piss (that pun came out of nowhere!)

“What pleasure exactly do you get from peeing on someone?” I ask, wondering what kind of a world we are living in.

“First of all, quit saying peeing, it has a name. Watersports,” Nick says with a smile. “Or urophilia, if you want to get more technical.”

“So this is actually a thing?” I ask. “Many people do this?”

“It’s more common than you think,” he informs me. “Hell, even Trump had to respond to allegations that the Russians have a tape of him watching Russian sex workers pee on a bed that the Obamas slept it.”

Yes, I read about that. They allege the Russians have been blackmailing the US President with the tape since before the election, hence him doing their bidding. Why he gets off on the Obamas is strange to me. People assume he hates them but if they exist in his sexual fantasies, doesn’t it mean he actually loves them?

“Arousal during urination, whether it’s happening to you or to the other person, is about subjugation,” Nick says. “If you like to be dominated, you’ll enjoy this.”

Power, humiliation, arousal. That’s pretty standard BDSM stuff but with a different approach. I think back to my sexual experiences involving BDSM and yes, I did like it rough and being told what to do. I loved being called names. I still do.

I have had situations… Remember Frank? I was engaged to him briefly and used to beg him to call me a ho in bed and it was a struggle for him. But when he did, it was fireworks. So why should being called a ho or slut be arousing?

This falls under the humiliation box, doesn’t it? Being dominated verbally and physically. Why do some women crave beatings during or just before sex? How can full-on violence be arousing? There are women who get off on rape fantasies or simulating rape with a partner.

As crazy as it may sound to some, what you consider an ‘acceptable fetish’ may actually sound like madness to someone else. What level of kink is normal and what is perverse? Who is to judge? Golden showers might be taking things a bit too far, but for whom? If you enjoy it, that’s your kink. Why be judged for it?