Is it fair to jail poachers for life?

Poll of the day
21 August 2019 - 11:08
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Poll of the day
21 August 2019 - 11:08

Most Popular

  1. Is it fair to jail poachers for life?
    9h ago Poll of the day

  2. Do you believe Raila's condolence to De'Mathew was genuine?
    1d ago Poll of the day

  3. Do you think women should be given 50 per cent of ...
    2d ago Poll of the day

  4. Do you know somebody who has been raped?
    3d ago Poll of the day

  5. Are you willing to be monitored by government CCTVs in ...
    5d ago Poll of the day

Latest Videos