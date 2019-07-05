Close

Should a monument be erected in memory of Bob Collymore?

Poll of the day
05 July 2019 - 08:55
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Poll of the day
05 July 2019 - 08:55

Most Popular

  1. Should a monument be erected in memory of Bob Collymore?
    8h ago Poll of the day

  2. Is the proposed eco-lodge in Ngong Hills a good idea?
    1d ago Poll of the day

  3. Would you be willing to be cremated?
    2d ago Poll of the day

  4. Should a Kenyan succeed Bob Collymore as Safaricom CEO?
    3d ago Poll of the day

  5. Do you regret voting for Uhuru and Ruto?
    4d ago Poll of the day

Latest Videos