Close

Do you regret voting for Uhuru and Ruto?

Poll of the day
01 July 2019 - 08:38
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Poll of the day
01 July 2019 - 08:38

Most Popular

  1. Do you regret voting for Uhuru and Ruto?
    12h ago Poll of the day

  2. Poll of the day
    2d ago Poll of the day

  3. Is Sonko right to storm Machakos to free people arrested ...
    3d ago Poll of the day

  4. Are the Chinese taking over retail trade?
    4d ago Poll of the day

  5. Should media be allowed to cover the Jowie murder case?
    5d ago Poll of the day

Latest Videos