CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

‘Nobody can stop reggae’, except coronavirus has

'Nobody can stop reggae' leaders' mantra when lobbying for support for BBI

In Summary

• State, in measures put up to contain the disease, has banned all public gatherings including BBI sensitisation forums. 

• Political rhetoric dominating the forums now overshadowed by fears surrounding the virus spreading fast across the globe. 

by Jackson Kinyua Mugambi
Star Blogs
17 March 2020 - 00:00
ODM party leader Raila Odinga leads the Mt Kenya BBI rally in Meru on February 29.
REGGAE DANCE: ODM party leader Raila Odinga leads the Mt Kenya BBI rally in Meru on February 29.
Image: DENNIS DIBONDO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a raft of measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. It has affected every sector in the country including stopping the 'unstoppable BBI reggae'. 

ODM leader Raila Odinga and other pro-BBI politicians would not let us rest as everywhere they went, the Building Bridges Initiative was all they would talk about; how every Kenyan should stand behind the report that is supposedly meant to unite the country and put a stop the chaos we witness after every election. 

The political rhetoric that dominated the forums organised to lobby for support from the country has been stopped by the virus spreading very fast across the globe. Now, every Kenyan is trying to stay safe from the virus to even think about the BBI that had taken over the political corridors. 

 

 

Nairobi

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Jackson Kinyua Mugambi
Star Blogs
17 March 2020 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Fearmongers hurting war on coronavirus
    1d ago Leader

  2. Mandera al Shabaab attacks avoidable
    1d ago Columnists

  3. Stopping the establishment’s pervasive intrusion necessary
    10h ago Star Blogs

  4. Constant supply of drugs needed to counter COVID-19
    1d ago Star Blogs

  5. Shrinking options for ordinary Kenyans
    1d ago Columnists

Latest Videos