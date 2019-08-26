Kewota should step in to prevent abuse of tutors by union

The Kenya Women Teachers Association should professionally consult all affected teachers seeking their mandate and consent.

It’s sad and unfortunate that in teachers in Gusiiland encompassing both Kisii and Migori counties only see Kewota speaking against the Kenya National Union of Teachers in the media.

To add salt onto an injury, the media revealed that a section of tutors was deducted Sh200 as union dues without their consent. This raises integrity concerns.

Kewota should consult widely, sell their policies and seek all tutors’ mandate to protect them from being exploited by the union.

Otherwise, the teachers at the grassroots will be left to suffer as the two vast groups battle each other in the big city. One group should fight for the tutors’ rights.