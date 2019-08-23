Grill all former KRA officials to catch elusive tax dodgers

Following claims that two big alcohol manufacturers have failed to pay billions in tax, investigations should be extended to nab other companies.

Going by the fact that tax evasion dates from past years, holders of office at the Kenya Revenue Authority during that time should be grilled. Tax evasion could be the possible reason why the taxman does not meet set revenue targets.

Companies that do not pay tax should have their accounts frozen and what they have confiscated to repay the government.

Tax is every citizen’s responsibility.

Nairobi