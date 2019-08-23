NO MIGRATION

Does it matter where I was born? Count me where I dwell

Leaders should not ask people to move back to their counties of birth 'for budgetary allocations'

In Summary

• Census is a critical exercise as it will determine resource allocation, election results and boundaries. 

• Boundaries should not matter to census as long as one is within the country's borders. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
23 August 2019 - 05:00
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi
NATIONAL EXERCISE: The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi
Image: FILE

Politicians want people to travel to their places of birth to be counted so they can increase their numbers and get more allocation.

The census is a critical exercise as it will determine resource allocation, election results and boundaries. But there should be no movement of the people. What for?

Kenyans should be counted from where they are, where they dwell most. If one can dwell in any part of the country and call it home, then why should the exercise divide us? Places of birth are mostly ‘based on tribal affiliation which we are trying not to define each other by. 

Let every person in the country from the night of August 24 be counted where the enumerators find them. It is a national counting exercise and boundaries should not matter as long as one is within Kenya’s borders.

 

Mombasa 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
23 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Grill all former KRA officials to catch elusive tax dodgers
    6h ago Star Blogs

  2. Does it matter where I was born? Count me where I dwell
    6h ago Star Blogs

  3. Expect the unexpected in 2022
    1d ago Columnists

  4. UHC success relies on state of primary healthcare facilities
    6h ago Star Blogs

  5. Religion is vital, but fanaticism turns faithful into slaves
    1d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos