Does it matter where I was born? Count me where I dwell

Politicians want people to travel to their places of birth to be counted so they can increase their numbers and get more allocation.

The census is a critical exercise as it will determine resource allocation, election results and boundaries. But there should be no movement of the people. What for?

Kenyans should be counted from where they are, where they dwell most. If one can dwell in any part of the country and call it home, then why should the exercise divide us? Places of birth are mostly ‘based on tribal affiliation which we are trying not to define each other by.

Let every person in the country from the night of August 24 be counted where the enumerators find them. It is a national counting exercise and boundaries should not matter as long as one is within Kenya’s borders.

