TERROR AT NIGHT

Mombasa residents’ fear of theft during census is justified

Thieves may take advantage of the exercise and knock on doors knowing residents will open

by Veronica Onjoro
Star Blogs
22 August 2019 - 04:00
Some Mombasa county residents have fears concerning the upcoming census. Their pertinent questions are valid; why is the census being done at night? If the census officials knock at their door at 2am, should they open the door?

Why should census officials not count residents in the daytime? Because of the recent insecurity, residents expressed fear that rogue people will take advantage of the census night to rob them.

Let census officials start counting people as early as 5pm. Employers could also release their employees at least one hour earlier.

