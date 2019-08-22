Mombasa residents’ fear of theft during census is justified

Some Mombasa county residents have fears concerning the upcoming census. Their pertinent questions are valid; why is the census being done at night? If the census officials knock at their door at 2am, should they open the door?

Why should census officials not count residents in the daytime? Because of the recent insecurity, residents expressed fear that rogue people will take advantage of the census night to rob them.

Let census officials start counting people as early as 5pm. Employers could also release their employees at least one hour earlier.