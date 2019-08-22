EFFECTS OF DROUGHT

Give herders pasture for them to return home and be counted

Majority of herders in Norther Kenya are outside the county in search of pasture

In Summary

• Drought experienced in most parts of the country drove herders to neighbouring countries to look for pasture. 

• Local leaders should engage their communities on importance of census. 

by Joseph Macharia
Star Blogs
22 August 2019 - 04:00
A pastoralist from Banane in Lagdera constituency fetches mud water for his animals on September 19, 2016
PROVIDE SOLUTIONS: A pastoralist from Banane in Lagdera constituency fetches mud water for his animals on September 19, 2016
Image: FILE

The drought situation in many counties in Northern Kenya could mean that residents, the majority of whom are herders, have moved to other counties or neighbouring countries for pasture.

The census process in these counties may end up being messy and not to the expectation of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics unless urgent actions are taken. With just a few days to the exercise, local leaders need to educate their electorate on the importance of the exercise for the future of their constituencies.

They need to provide solutions to herders for their animals at least until the exercise is done. Then with proper allocation, they can give them longer-lasting solutions to keep them from migrating again. Otherwise, they will dispute the results.

