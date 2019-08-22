Census success is a two-way street, public has demands

A lot has been said and is still being said about what to expect from the enumerators during the 2019 national population census that starts on the night of August 24.

However, no one is telling the enumerators what we expect from them. To start with, they should knock and wait for a response to come in. Not knocking while they are already halfway through our living rooms.

Secondly, they should be courteous enough to greet us while looking at us and wait for an answer. Not being busy unpacking while we return their greetings. It’s the least they can do, being strangers at someone’s door at night.

Then they can carry on with their job without asking obvious questions like ‘if you use firewood to cook’ yet you are in a bedsitter on the 10th floor of a flat in Embakasi.