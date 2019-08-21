Suspected split in police service holds back war on drugs

That Mombasa tycoon Ali Punjani has police bodyguards is a pointer that nothing has changed in the narcotics war.

However, police commander Johnstone Ipara has denied these allegations. This could mean that might be the existence of two groups in the service. One side may be against drug barons while the other is protecting them.

An example is when police from different agencies came to a near all-out gun war after one group intercepted smuggled alcohol into the country while the other group was protecting the smugglers.

In April, two police units clashed at a roadblock along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway over suspected contraband ethanol. An OCS was also arrested for setting a suspect free and releasing his seized consignment of drugs.

Mombasa