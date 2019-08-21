‘Rape drug’ bugizi plays major role in rise of sexual crimes

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board should completely ban ‘rape drug’ Rohypnol known by the street name as bugizi.

Not too long ago, the Drug Regulatory Authority pointed out bugizi as a drug sold to criminals by some unscrupulous public pharmacies. It is colourless, tasteless and odourless, which makes it the perfect drug for criminals to lace food and drinks of their victims then rape them and commit all kind of crimes.

Rohypnol is illegal in many parts of the world including the US. Suspects should be charged with deadly crimes if found with it.

Mombasa