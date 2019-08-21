BAN IT

‘Rape drug’ bugizi plays major role in rise of sexual crimes

It is colourless, tasteless and odourless, making it perfect to lace food and drinks

In Summary

• Rohypnol is illegal in many parts of the world including the US. 

• Suspects nabbed with it should be charged with deadly crimes. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
21 August 2019 - 04:00
Pharmacy and Poisons Board officials launch the national public sensitisation campaign in Nairobi on May 23
'RAPE DRUG': Pharmacy and Poisons Board officials launch the national public sensitisation campaign in Nairobi on May 23
Image: MAGDALENE SAYA

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board should completely ban ‘rape drug’ Rohypnol known by the street name as bugizi.

Not too long ago, the Drug Regulatory Authority pointed out bugizi as a drug sold to criminals by some unscrupulous public pharmacies. It is colourless, tasteless and odourless, which makes it the perfect drug for criminals to lace food and drinks of their victims then rape them and commit all kind of crimes.

Rohypnol is illegal in many parts of the world including the US. Suspects should be charged with deadly crimes if found with it.

Mombasa 

MORE:

Corruption and culture blamed for rise in GBV

Retrogressive cultural and religious practices, corrupt medical practitioners and inept judicial officers are fueling violence against women, Action ...
Counties
1 year ago

Rape, sodomy on rise in Lamu as culprits buy parents’ silence

Child defilement has increased in Lamu but many cases go unreported and parents and the community are complicit, a human rights organisation has ...
Counties
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
21 August 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Waititu's Trojan horse falls apart
    21h ago Columnists

  2. Western bypass brings only misery
    21h ago Columnists

  3. KDF attack on locals to avenge soldier taught wrong lesson
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Weight gain – it’s not about calories
    2d ago Columnists

  5. Why are magistrates' courts best in dispensing swift ...
    1d ago Leader

Latest Videos