ONCE BITTEN...

State should discard mercury-laced sugar before another theft

It should not be stored an an exhibit, it could be stolen same way it was stolen before

In Summary

• If it makes its way into the market again, it will put the lives of consumers at risk. 

• Discovery of the 5,000 bags of sugar is a milestone. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
20 August 2019 - 00:00
Former KRA commissioner for intelligence Githii Mburu (foreground) inspects a suspected illegal consignment of sugar at a godown in Changamwe on June 17 last year
IN THE WRONG HANDS: Former KRA commissioner for intelligence Githii Mburu (foreground) inspects a suspected illegal consignment of sugar at a godown in Changamwe on June 17 last year
Image: FILE

Mombasa police have recovered the 5,000 bags of the deadly sugar suspected to have mercury which went missing a few weeks ago in what they suspected was an inside job.

The consignment of the sweet mercury was discovered in Bangladesh within  Mombasa county. The discovery is a milestone, but before the mercury-laced sugar vanishes again, it should urgently be disposed of.

It should not be stored as an exhibit, because it could grow legs again and mysteriously disappear and gain access to be consumed by unsuspecting sugar consumers and put their lives at risk.

Authorities should take this as a chance to do what was right before the consignment was stolen the first time. Anyone found culpable for the theft should also be held accountable.

 

Mombasa 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
20 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Waititu's Trojan horse falls apart
    7h ago Columnists

  2. KDF attack on locals to avenge soldier taught wrong lesson
    16h ago Star Blogs

  3. Western bypass brings only misery
    7h ago Columnists

  4. Weight gain – it’s not about calories
    1d ago Columnists

  5. Why are magistrates' courts best in dispensing swift ...
    11h ago Leader

Latest Videos