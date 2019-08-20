State should discard mercury-laced sugar before another theft

Mombasa police have recovered the 5,000 bags of the deadly sugar suspected to have mercury which went missing a few weeks ago in what they suspected was an inside job.

The consignment of the sweet mercury was discovered in Bangladesh within Mombasa county. The discovery is a milestone, but before the mercury-laced sugar vanishes again, it should urgently be disposed of.

It should not be stored as an exhibit, because it could grow legs again and mysteriously disappear and gain access to be consumed by unsuspecting sugar consumers and put their lives at risk.

Authorities should take this as a chance to do what was right before the consignment was stolen the first time. Anyone found culpable for the theft should also be held accountable.

Mombasa