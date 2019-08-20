KDF attack on locals to avenge soldier taught wrong lesson

On Tuesday night, KDF Mtongwe Naval Soldiers unleashed terror on Mtongwe residents to revenge the killing of their colleagues.

Though it was painful to lose one of their own through brutal murder, it was totally wrong for the soldiers to take the law into their own hands. The soldiers could have liaised with Mombasa DCI and the police to investigate the incident and arrest culprits.

Likoni residents too get terrorised by these terror gangs. It requires a lot of intelligence gathering to unearth these undesirable elements in society. This intelligence comes from the same residents KDF officers terrorised.

Forced confession is outdated in the civilised world. Community policing comes in handy. The military bosses should apologise to Likoni residents at the earliest opportunity.

Nairobi