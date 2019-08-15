SERVE AS AN EXAMPLE

Tough action should be taken on state officers aiding crime

An OCS was arrested for freeing a drug lord at the Coast and releasing his drugs, just days after Interior CS Fred Matiang'i vowed to show Kenyans results

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
15 August 2019 - 04:00
Kizingitini OCS Shadrack Mumo in handcuffs shortly after he was arrested on August 12
WAR ON DRUGS: Kizingitini OCS Shadrack Mumo in handcuffs shortly after he was arrested on August 12
Image: PRAXIDES CHETI

The ongoing war on drugs is no fight, it’s an exercise which is already ending in futility.

Drug dealers are wealthy and well connected, like corruption culprits. As we sit back and assume things are changing for the better, culprits are being released with their contraband, raising the question of why they were arrested in the first place.

An OCS was arrested for freeing a drug lord at the Coast and releasing his drugs, just days after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i vowed to show Kenyans results. Such officers who are the first to break the law should serve as an example.

News
Counties
Star Blogs
