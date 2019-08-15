PROMISED JOBS

Adverts promising easy money should not be published

They won't work when adverts deceive them that they can make easy money without sweating

In Summary

• Youths make up the majority of the population, they need to learn to work hard for success. 

• They are geared towards greed and money-making and should not be in a family paper but on social media pages. 

by Veronica onjoro
Star Blogs
15 August 2019 - 04:00
An advert asking interested persons to 'join a corruption cartel' that ran in the Daily Nation, November 25, 2016
WRONG LESSONS: An advert asking interested persons to 'join a corruption cartel' that ran in the Daily Nation, November 25, 2016
Image: COURTESY

Adverts published in local dailies, such as those promising jobs, easy romantic relationships and such, are not good for a country whose majority population is the youth.

Adverts on solving unhappy loveless marriages, lady friend companions, sugar mummies, rich ladies and sponsors, looking for romantic lady, a herbalist from Kigoma who will solve problems you didn’t even know you had– these adverts are deceiving the youths and making them think they can easily get success without working for it.

They are geared towards greed and money-making and should not be in a family paper but on social media pages. Let youths know they need to work hard to achieve success. It tastes better when you sweat for it and have a story to tell.

