International Youth Week should focus on sex education

The theme of this year’s International Youth Day was ‘Transforming Education’. Education in Kenya continuously faces hurdles among youth especially girls.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey estimates that 18 per cent of girls aged 15-19 become pregnant every year, leading to dropping out of school. Peer pressure and curiosity are cited among the drivers of early unintended pregnancies among youths.

The absence of sexual education both at home and school is one of the major causes of teenage pregnancy because it leads to ignorance on the part of the youth.

Relevant sexual education will enable youths to understand their body and make informed decisions by giving them appropriate and reliable information concerning their reproductive health.

Via Email