If not for graft, we'd have a chance at beating cancer

There is no good death for sure. Death robs us of our peace and causes great agony. It creates a sense of loss and pain. But one day all of us; big, small, powerful, powerless, movers and shakers, good or bad, shall all die. But we all wish to live long; death, inevitable though, is not welcome.

So when cancer starts killing so many in the country, we need to take note and find ways to at least mitigate suffering, and reduce death. Lately, cancer has slain several public figures such as Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

Reading through reports from medical practitioners and the Health ministry, one realises we have a scourge of immense proportions. Thousands of Kenyans are dying of the scourge each year. This is in addition to other non-communicable and communicable diseases. With an estimated 33,000 Kenyans dying of cancer each year, this is a monumental problem.

What is even more worrying is that it is gaining publicity for killing well-known personalities. These are people who could afford healthcare in relatively good hospitals anywhere on the globe. What about the majority of citizens who can ill afford even the cost of treating lesser debilitating illnesses?

Our health system is quite inadequate. It is inadequate not because there was not an opportunity to make it better but corruption has eaten the system just like most of the Kenyan fabric. Corruption has simply eaten Kenya. When you see or hear of scandals or potential scandals at the Health ministry or other health institutions such as NHIF or Kenyatta National Hospital among others, then we realise Kenyans are paying for these with their lives.