2019 global youth day theme timely, knowledge is power

The 2019 theme for the International Youth Day is 'transforming education'. This day is celebrated globally every August 12.

In regard to sexual and reproductive health, this theme is timely as young people need information on where to find the youth-friendly services and the services available. Article 53 (1b) of the Constitution states that education should be free and compulsory, whereas article 55 (a) states that the state will take measures, including affirmative action programme to ensure that the youth access relevant education and training.

Among the challenges young people face is accessibility to information and limited implementation of return to school policy for young mothers. Many young people don’t have clear and appropriate information to protect themselves from unsafe abortions, HIV infections, early marriage and sexually transmitted infections, which are rampant among them.

Education will reduce myths and misconceptions in the use of contraceptives and mitigate the impact of wrong information from other sources, including peers. Lack of information and limited school enrolment are to blame for increased cases of unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortion, STIs, including HIV, and more so poverty.