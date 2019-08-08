TAKEN IN APRIL

Efforts to find Cuban doctors should go beyond the border

Efforts of local, international agencies should be consolidated to get them back

In Summary

• Cuban doctors were abducted in Mandera as they were being driven to work. 

• Italian aid worker was taken by suspected militants riding a motorcycle. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
08 August 2019 - 04:00
The kidnapped doctors, General physician Assel Herera Correa and surgeon Landy Rodriguez
OTHERS RECALLED: The kidnapped doctors, General physician Assel Herera Correa and surgeon Landy Rodriguez
Image: COURTESY

The efforts of police to pursue the two Cuban doctors abducted in Mandera should involve the International Police (Interpol) and the military across borders.

Multi-agency security efforts should be consolidated to bring the two doctors the Italian aid worker abducted by suspected al Shabaab gangs riding on a motorcycle. Search efforts should not end at the border.

If the abductors crossed the borders to kidnap the three, there is no reason why security agencies cannot do the same. Security should also be tightened for other Cuban doctors.

MORE:

Lamu elders want Cuban doctors back

They say people now opt to seek services outside county or forego them completely
Counties
2 months ago

Cuban doctors security strengthened, says CS Sicily

100 Cuban doctors came to Kenya last year, deployed to work in the counties
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
Star Blogs
08 August 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Prof Makau Mutua’s articles about DP reflect bitterness
    1d ago Star Blogs

  2. Bamburi attack shows stresses at the Coast
    1d ago Leader

  3. Allow breastfeeding at work, but not in Bunge
    6h ago Leader

  4. Both Sonko, Millie owe state apology for scornful remarks
    8h ago Star Blogs

  5. Shift from 'national cake' to national debt
    8h ago Columnists

Latest Videos