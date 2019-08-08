Efforts to find Cuban doctors should go beyond the border

The efforts of police to pursue the two Cuban doctors abducted in Mandera should involve the International Police (Interpol) and the military across borders.

Multi-agency security efforts should be consolidated to bring the two doctors the Italian aid worker abducted by suspected al Shabaab gangs riding on a motorcycle. Search efforts should not end at the border.

If the abductors crossed the borders to kidnap the three, there is no reason why security agencies cannot do the same. Security should also be tightened for other Cuban doctors.