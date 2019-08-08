Educate women seeking abortion on its side effects first

Giving information on the side effects of abortion should be a requirement before a health worker aids a patient to terminate a pregnancy.

This is because abortion, especially if it is unsafe comes with side effects that include heavy bleeding, infection and death among others. This information will help women decide whether to proceed with the process.

Sexual violence that results in unintended pregnancy is one of the reasons women seek an abortion. However, whether for personal or health reasons, it is important that women are informed about what may be the repercussions of the choices they make.

Abortion remains a health issue. Seven women die daily. Such information will reduce complications from abortion, whether safe or unsafe.