Contain gangs at the Coast before terror breaks out

Multi-agency security agents are on the ground in Mombasa to track down machete-wielding gangs which are terrorising residents of Nyali, Bamburi, Kwa Bullo, Kisauni and surrounding areas all within the Mombasa county.

Residents have for a long time raised alarm on the looming security threat from the mushrooming criminal gangs. Action is now being taken after eight people were seriously injured by the youths suspected to be in the Wakali Kwanza group.

Some Kaya forests (shrines grounds) are used to train these gangs. Security agencies should not relent or listen to any sympathiser of any criminal member until Mombasa is free from any homegrown terror group.

The youths terrorising residents at Bamburi should be hunted down and put behind bars.

