Charging customers to enter Kongowea a threat to tourism

• Tourists always have a bag with personal items, charging them will keep them away from the market.
• Traders lose business if consumers refuse to pay, they pay to conduct business there and customers should not incur other costs.
Kongowea is the biggest market in Mombasa county.
Before entering the market, there are alluring goods which cannot escape a buyer. But at the entrance, county askaris ask for Sh20 to allow access with your luggage. Security enhancement is good for such a place but charging market-goers is illegal and should be stopped.
lt denies stall owners customers; they already pay for the stalls inside but remain without customers. Tourists carry personal items on their backs and Mombasa will lose them if the security officers keep charging the tax.
