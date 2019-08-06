We should deny our leaders any chance to politick at funerals

Many have lauded Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s leadership and the impact he had on the lives of his constituents.

But to play politics at his memorial service with no consideration for his wife, mother and family was disrespectful to him. No thought was given by the Nairobi governor to the family. He is the one who has grabbed the headlines on the talk shows, saying he nominated Anne Thumbi as MCA because of his friendship with Okoth.

Funerals have become another platform that we have given our politicians to thump their chest. And we don’t stop nor question them.

We give them our ears at the services and later go on social media and make jokes from what stood out the most, forgetting the main purpose of the function was to pay respect to a dead person.