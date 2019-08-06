Close

STOLEN SHOW

We should deny our leaders any chance to politick at funerals

Leaders disregard the family of the deceased and play politics at burials

In Summary

• Governor Sonko stole the show at MP Ken Okoth's funeral, giving Kenyans a reason to ridicule the MP's legacy. 

• The MP bravely came out to declare he had cancer and even called for the legalisation of marijuana for that cause. 

by Kevin Mwachiro
Star Blogs
06 August 2019 - 04:00
Nasa leader Raila Odinga and principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

Many have lauded Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s leadership and the impact he had on the lives of his constituents.

But to play politics at his memorial service with no consideration for his wife, mother and family was disrespectful to him. No thought was given by the Nairobi governor to the family. He is the one who has grabbed the headlines on the talk shows, saying he nominated Anne Thumbi as MCA because of his friendship with Okoth. 

Funerals have become another platform that we have given our politicians to thump their chest. And we don’t stop nor question them.

We give them our ears at the services and later go on social media and make jokes from what stood out the most, forgetting the main purpose of the function was to pay respect to a dead person.   

