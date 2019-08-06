Part of CDF should be used to improve primary schools

The primary level of education is arguably the most essential as it moulds children into what they become in future.

Therefore, primary schools should be conducive and well-equipped. Many public primary schools are in a pathetic state despite the funds disbursed every year through the Constituency Development Fund, Free Primary Education Kitty and Infrastructural cash from the national and devolved governments.

MPs should prioritise infrastructural development by setting aside 50 per cent of CDF to build classrooms.