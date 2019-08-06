Close

Part of CDF should be used to improve primary schools

Most public primary schools are not in their best states, classrooms not conducive

• MPs should use half of CDF to improve the infrastructure of primary schools. 

• This level of education is vital as it prepares pupils for other levels of education. 

by Jackson Kinyua Mugambi
06 August 2019 - 04:00
Pupils at the entrance to West Pokot's Kacheliba Primary School which was closed for lack of latrines, February 16 last year
CONDUCIVE ENVIRONMENT: Pupils at the entrance to West Pokot's Kacheliba Primary School which was closed for lack of latrines, February 16 last year
Image: MARRYANNE CHAI

The primary level of education is arguably the most essential as it moulds children into what they become in future.

Therefore, primary schools should be conducive and well-equipped. Many public primary schools are in a pathetic state despite the funds disbursed every year through the Constituency Development Fund, Free Primary Education Kitty and Infrastructural cash from the national and devolved governments.

MPs should prioritise infrastructural development by setting aside 50 per cent of CDF to build classrooms.

