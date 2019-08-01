Kenya Airways no longer making offers to attract travellers

ONCE PROFIT-MAKING

• Instead of a flight taking off a third full, it would make more sense to slash fares to encourage more booking. 

• Firm used to advertise reduced fares and several outlets for booking. 

Despite widespread allegations of our national carrier Kenya Airways making losses, the airline’s management appears unmoved.

When it was rated among profit-making airlines, it used to advertise discounted fares to attract travellers. Now, a big jet can take off with two-thirds of the seats empty.

Wouldn’t it make more economic sense to slash fares by a third and have all the seats occupied thus enabling the airline to earn more revenue on the flight?

Furthermore, the airline should introduce discounted fares for local flights. 

