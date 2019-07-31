Spacing births lets families have more comfortable lives

Women are advised to plan their pregnancies because limited education denies young parents opportunities for work and their families are likely to suffer from poor health, preventable diseases and malnutrition.

Planned pregnancies enable a woman to be healthy, more productive and move away from poverty. Spacing childbirth means parents can invest more in each child’s nutrition, health and education and give every child the best start in life to fulfil their potential.

Youths should seek advice on the type of family planning that’s best for them.

Mombasa