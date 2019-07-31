PLANNED PREGNANCIES

Spacing births lets families have more comfortable lives

Money saved from family planning can be invested in children's health, education

• Youths should delay the first childbirth until they are stable enough to support a child. 

• Youths should seek professional advice on the type of family planning that is best for them. 

by Veronica Onjoro
31 July 2019 - 04:00
Family planning pills
MANAGEABLE FAMILIES: Family planning pills
Women are advised to plan their pregnancies because limited education denies young parents opportunities for work and their families are likely to suffer from poor health, preventable diseases and malnutrition.

Planned pregnancies enable a woman to be healthy, more productive and move away from poverty. Spacing childbirth means parents can invest more in each child’s nutrition, health and education and give every child the best start in life to fulfil their potential.

Youths should seek advice on the type of family planning that’s best for them.

