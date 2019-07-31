Regulate obscene TV content to save young generation

The government should take action on artists who are making songs destroying our youth. These upcoming songs like ‘Wamlambez’ are destructive to kids.

TV is mostly regulated but musicians are getting worse with no control. Such content should not be aired on national television, much less during the day and times when children are expected to be viewing.

Teenagers seem to be using these obscene songs and music videos to set a standard for their lives, which is dangerous to the age group that is just experiencing physical, emotional and mental changes. They need to be exposed to helpful content to shape them into responsible youths.

No wonder children nowadays feel free to upload videos dancing obscurely and chanting words that would break any mother’s heart.

Nairobi