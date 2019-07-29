Traffic police violate citizens’ privacy by getting into their cars

Police officers, especially those from the traffic department, should stop jumping inside the privacy of motorists’ motorcars to negotiate on how much a motorist should pay as a bribe.

Instead, a political officer should always carry a summons to attend court book and let the motorists continue with the journey. Police should be civilised enough not to use crude ways of handling road users.

They should cease from commandeering vehicles to their own preferred destinations, inflicting fear of abduction on the motorists and demanding bribes. With the increased cases of forced disappearances of citizens, they should take caution not to be suspects if something happens.

They have taken their authority too far and crossed the line between work and harassment.

Mombasa