Stalemate on revenue sharing a threat to devolution

Impasse threatens to affect devolution which was introduced to bring services closer to Wanjiku

In Summary

• BBI should take note of the effects of the stalemate on state of devolution and recommend better ways to deal with rows. 

• Lawmakers should come up with clear laws that do not pit the against each other. 

by David Okello
29 July 2019 - 04:00
The procession that accompanied the governors outside the Supreme Court on July 15
UNLOCK IMPASSE: The procession that accompanied the governors outside the Supreme Court on July 15
Image: JAMES MBAKA

I hope the Building Bridges Initiative has taken note of the current stalemate. It is very important we come up with clear laws in future that do not turn leaders against each other which only ends up in unnecessary political sparring and chest-thumping.

Let us have distinct laws and also state who has the final authority on matters affecting counties. For those who are trying to engage the reverse gear on devolution, they should gauge the mood in the country.

Devolution was introduced to bring services closer to Wanjiku and taking this away will reverse all developments citizens have come to appreciate. Now that the matter of revenue sharing is in court, we should be patient and avoid preemptive moves and hope justice will be served for counties.

Nairobi 

