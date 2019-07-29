Close

GENDER RULE

More women should back Punguza Mizigo to secure positions

Bill proposes that the counties act as constituencies with a man and woman as MPs

• Area of jurisdiction of the 47 women MPs will remain the same but their title will be MP. 

• Leaders claiming bill will scrap the positions don't have a reason to oppose initiative. 

by Tychicus Ogoti
29 July 2019 - 04:00
Signature collection books for the Punguza Mizigo referendum campaign
CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS: Signature collection books for the Punguza Mizigo referendum campaign
Image: COURTESY

The Punguza Mizigo bill will not scrap the Woman Representative position. It proposes that the 47 counties will act as constituencies, each with two members of Parliament, a man and a woman. That means 47 women will be elected to Parliament as it is in the current Constitution.

Therefore, claims it seeks to abolish the positions of women are an expression of ignorance. Leaders propagating these lies have no reason to oppose the bill and are using this as a scapegoat to topple it.

The proposal will solve the third gender rule impasse Parliament has failed to unlock. 

Nairobi 

