Give counties bigger cake for better living standards of Wanjiku

While I fully endorse the demand for more funds for counties to enhance service delivery at the grassroots level, I want to urge the devolved governments to show a matching sense of urgency to transform the lives of their people.

There should also be genuine efforts towards improving transparency and equity in public financial management. County chiefs should know the funds allocated to them are meant for public purposes and should be purely used to facilitate development.

Oversight agencies should, therefore, ensure every cent is used prudently.

Social-political commentator