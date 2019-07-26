Close

REVENUE DIVISION

Give counties bigger cake for better living standards of Wanjiku

County chiefs should know the funds allocated to them are meant for public purposes

• Devolution is not for the enrichment of a few individuals and their cronies. 

• Oversight agencies should be more vigilant with the current talks on extra funds for counties. 

by HASSAN MALIK MOHAMED
26 July 2019
The procession that accompanied governors outside the Supreme Court on July 15 following the impasse on revenue allocation
The procession that accompanied governors outside the Supreme Court on July 15 following the impasse on revenue allocation
Image: JAMES MBAKA

While I fully endorse the demand for more funds for counties to enhance service delivery at the grassroots level, I want to urge the devolved governments to show a matching sense of urgency to transform the lives of their people.

There should also be genuine efforts towards improving transparency and equity in public financial management. County chiefs should know the funds allocated to them are meant for public purposes and should be purely used to facilitate development.

Oversight agencies should, therefore, ensure every cent is used prudently.

Social-political commentator 

by HASSAN MALIK MOHAMED
26 July 2019

